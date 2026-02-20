Service and Sacrifice, FHL Remembers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Weaver Monument at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., honors Pfc. Joseph E. Weaver, who died in the line of duty on Dec. 17, 1973, according to the monument’s inscription. The memorial serves as a place of reflection amid daily installation activity. (U.S. Army photo by Augusta Vargas)