Service and Sacrifice, FHL Remembers

The Master Sgt. Robb G. Needham United States Army Reserve Center at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., is named in honor of a fallen Army Reserve noncommissioned officer. The facility supports the 91st Training Division and reflects the installation’s continuing connection to generations of Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Augusta Vargas)
Service and Sacrifice, Fort Hunter Liggett Remembers
