Service and Sacrifice, FHL Remembers

The Master Sgt. Robb G. Needham United States Army Reserve Center at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., is named in honor of a fallen Army Reserve noncommissioned officer. The facility supports the 91st Training Division and reflects the installation’s continuing connection to generations of Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Augusta Vargas)