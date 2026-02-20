(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Service and Sacrifice, FHL Remembers

    Service and Sacrifice, FHL Remembers

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    The Master Sgt. Robb G. Needham United States Army Reserve Center at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., is named in honor of a fallen Army Reserve noncommissioned officer. The facility supports the 91st Training Division and reflects the installation’s continuing connection to generations of Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Augusta Vargas)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026
    Service and Sacrifice, FHL Remembers
    Service and Sacrifice, FHL Remembers

    Service and Sacrifice, Fort Hunter Liggett Remembers

