Service and Sacrifice, Fort Hunter Liggett Remembers

FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, JOLON, CALIF. −

For 85 years, Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) has stood as more than just a training installation. It represents generations of Soldiers who have come here to sharpen their warfighting skills in preparation for the realities of the battlefield. Since 1941, this installation has helped transform service members into battle-ready warriors. This milestone year serves as a testament to FHL’s continued legacy and commitment to our nation’s warriors.



“Every Soldier who trains here walks in the footsteps of those who gave everything for this nation,” said Command Sgt. Maj. David J. Fimbres, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett. “The names on these memorials represent grit, selfless service, and an unwavering commitment to mission. That same determination lives on in the Soldiers' training across this installation today.”



The installation’s namesake, Lt. Gen. Hunter Liggett, was a distinguished World War I commander serving in the American Expeditionary Forces under General John Pershing. Fort Hunter Liggett was established to prepare Soldiers for the battlefield, and 85 years later, it remains steadfast in this mission.



FHL’s training legacy remains unhindered and is showcased through landmarks that offer a glimpse into the sacrifices made to secure freedom. Notable mentions include Schoonover Airstrip, the Weaver Monument, and the 91st Training Division building.



Schoonover Airstrip honors U.S. Army Cpl. Dan D. Schoonover, a 19-year-old Medal of Honor recipient assigned to Company A, 13th Engineer Combat Battalion, 7th Infantry Division, for his actions during the fight near what would later become the Korean Demilitarized Zone during the Battle of Pork Chop Hill. Schoonover’s bravery toward the end of the battle saved many lives. During two days of nonstop combat, Schoonover went beyond the call of duty, transforming his demolition unit into a rifle squad. Despite the overwhelming danger, he and his men continued the assault against opposing forces. Schoonover displayed selfless service when he repeatedly exposed himself to intense enemy fire to destroy hostile positions, clearing the way for his fellow soldiers to continue the assault. He was killed in action on July 10, 1953; however, his remains could not be recovered following the battle.



Schoonover Airstrip memorializes a war hero's brave sacrifice and is one of the few semi-prepared, gravel runways in the Army inventory capable of supporting C-17 aircraft. The US Air Force’s Semi-Prepared Runway Operations (SPRO) office at Wright-Patterson AFB designed its 2006 upgrade specifically to test the effects of multiple, back-to-back C-17 landings on these types of runways. Since then, it’s been in continuous use by the USAF, the Air National Guard, the US Marines, the Navy Sea Bees, and our multinational partners. Its surface is composed of the same materials used on over 65% of the semi-prepared runways worldwide, making it an ideal location to certify C-17, C-130, Osprey, and helicopter pilots in semi-prepared runway operations. Its remote location, lack of encroachment by city lights, and austere support facilities also make it an ideal location for certifying pilots in night vision operations and for training ground support, reconnaissance, and airfield maintenance crews under the kind of austere conditions they face in today’s operating environment.



Located on the south side of Barracks Building 230, the Weaver Monument honors Pfc. Joseph E. Weaver, who died on Dec. 17, 1973, while serving in the line of duty. Although modest in appearance, the memorial offers a quiet space for reflection among the daily hubbub of military training and installation operations. For those passing by, it serves as a reminder to pause, consider why the monument exists, and reflect on a Soldier’s sacrifice for his nation.



Another Soldier who sacrificed all on the battlefield is Master Sergeant Robb G. Needham, who tragically died in action on October 26, 2006, during combat operations in Salah ad Din Province, Iraq, while serving as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. MSG Needham was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 356th Regiment, 91st Division (Training Support) at Fort Lewis, Washington. MSG Needham was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal and the Purple Heart for his bravery and sacrifice. The name of the 91st Training Division building at FHL in his honor ensures that his legacy and sacrifice are remembered by future generations.



From historic landmarks to active training sites, the installation honors its history of service while remaining true to its mission of preparing our nation’s warriors for their missions. FHL welcomes the public to join in celebrating its 85th anniversary during the May 2, 2026, open house at Schoonover Airfield. Visit the installation website for more information: https://home.army.mil/liggett/about/Garrison/public-affairs/FHL-85th-Anniversary-events