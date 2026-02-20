Taylor Spencer, a wildlife education field trip volunteer, points students from Lompoc Unified School District toward the shore during a wildlife education field trip at Ocean Park in Lompoc, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026. The wildlife education field trip was a part of a broader initiative from Vandenberg Space Force Base to educate the community about its environment. Students at the “Be a Biologist” station were allowed to use binoculars to look for western snowy plovers, a protected species, and monitor their peers creating scrapes, imitating the birds mentioned. This field trip belongs to a broader program that educates over 640 students and 120 parent chaperones and teachers about the environment encompassing VSFB. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 18:08
|Photo ID:
|9533142
|VIRIN:
|260130-X-DW038-1022
|Resolution:
|4236x2818
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Vandenberg Hosts Wildlife Education Field Trip For Elementary Students [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.