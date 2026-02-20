(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vandenberg Hosts Wildlife Education Field Trip For Elementary Students [Image 1 of 3]

    Vandenberg Hosts Wildlife Education Field Trip For Elementary Students

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Taylor Spencer, a wildlife education field trip volunteer, points students from Lompoc Unified School District toward the shore during a wildlife education field trip at Ocean Park in Lompoc, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026. The wildlife education field trip was a part of a broader initiative from Vandenberg Space Force Base to educate the community about its environment. Students at the “Be a Biologist” station were allowed to use binoculars to look for western snowy plovers, a protected species, and monitor their peers creating scrapes, imitating the birds mentioned. This field trip belongs to a broader program that educates over 640 students and 120 parent chaperones and teachers about the environment encompassing VSFB. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 18:08
    Photo ID: 9533142
    VIRIN: 260130-X-DW038-1022
    Resolution: 4236x2818
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Hosts Wildlife Education Field Trip For Elementary Students [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

