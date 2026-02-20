Vandenberg Hosts Wildlife Education Field Trip For Elementary Students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hope Caliendo, Point Blue Conservation coastal biologist, explains the differences between bird species native to Ocean Park to students from Lompoc Unified School District in Lompoc, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026. Caliendo volunteered to educate students during a wildlife education field trip, bringing expert knowledge to the youths present. The field trip was sponsored by Vandenberg Space Force Base and SpaceX and coordinated by biologists at the Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands to further educate the public about management of Vandenberg’s ecosystem. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)