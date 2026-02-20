(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vandenberg Hosts Wildlife Education Field Trip For Elementary Students

    Vandenberg Hosts Wildlife Education Field Trip For Elementary Students

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Hope Caliendo, Point Blue Conservation coastal biologist, explains the differences between bird species native to Ocean Park to students from Lompoc Unified School District in Lompoc, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026. Caliendo volunteered to educate students during a wildlife education field trip, bringing expert knowledge to the youths present. The field trip was sponsored by Vandenberg Space Force Base and SpaceX and coordinated by biologists at the Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands to further educate the public about management of Vandenberg’s ecosystem. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 18:08
    Photo ID: 9533173
    VIRIN: 260130-X-DW038-1062
    Resolution: 5802x3244
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Hosts Wildlife Education Field Trip For Elementary Students, by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Beaches
    field trip
    Space Force
    Vandenberg SFB
    Air Force
    wildlife

