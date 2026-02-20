(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vandenberg Hosts Wildlife Education Field Trip For Elementary Students [Image 3 of 3]

    Vandenberg Hosts Wildlife Education Field Trip For Elementary Students

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A student from Lompoc Unified School District looks through a spotting scope during a wildlife education field trip at Ocean Park in Lompoc, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026. Volunteers from Vandenberg, SpaceX, Center for Environment Management of Military Lands, and Point Blue Conservation educated students on the beach ecosystem, upholding Vandenberg’s environmental stewardship initiative. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

