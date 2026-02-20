A student from Lompoc Unified School District looks through a spotting scope during a wildlife education field trip at Ocean Park in Lompoc, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026. Volunteers from Vandenberg, SpaceX, Center for Environment Management of Military Lands, and Point Blue Conservation educated students on the beach ecosystem, upholding Vandenberg’s environmental stewardship initiative. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 18:08
|Photo ID:
|9533137
|VIRIN:
|260130-F-IT855-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vandenberg Hosts Wildlife Education Field Trip For Elementary Students [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.