    U.S. Navy and Air Force partner for Blue Horizon 2026

    U.S. Navy and Air Force partner for Blue Horizon 2026

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to the 111th Battalion, Florida National Guard, idles during Blue Horizon 2026, a Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb 19, 2026. The UH-60 Blackhawk is a medium-lift utility helicopter that can be outfitted to hold casualties or transport cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy and Air Force partner for Blue Horizon 2026, by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blue Horizon
    blackhawk

