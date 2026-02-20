A UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to the 111th Battalion, Florida National Guard, idles during Blue Horizon 2026, a Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb 19, 2026. The UH-60 Blackhawk is a medium-lift utility helicopter that can be outfitted to hold casualties or transport cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 12:39
|Photo ID:
|9532300
|VIRIN:
|260219-F-XY101-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy and Air Force partner for Blue Horizon 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.