U.S. Navy and Air Force partner for Blue Horizon 2026

A UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to the 111th Battalion, Florida National Guard, idles during Blue Horizon 2026, a Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb 19, 2026. The UH-60 Blackhawk is a medium-lift utility helicopter that can be outfitted to hold casualties or transport cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)