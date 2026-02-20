U.S. Navy and Air Force partner for Blue Horizon 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors watch a UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to the 111th Battalion, Florida Army National Guard, land during Blue Horizon 2026 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb 19, 2026. Sailors attended Blue Horizon, an annual training held at MacDill for medics and corpsmen from every branch of the Department of War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)