    U.S. Navy and Air Force partner for Blue Horizon 2026 [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Navy and Air Force partner for Blue Horizon 2026

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Navy Sailors watch a UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to the 111th Battalion, Florida Army National Guard, land during Blue Horizon 2026 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb 19, 2026. Sailors attended Blue Horizon, an annual training held at MacDill for medics and corpsmen from every branch of the Department of War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 12:39
    Photo ID: 9532301
    VIRIN: 260219-F-XY101-1001
    Resolution: 5437x3625
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy and Air Force partner for Blue Horizon 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    corpsmen
    Blue Horizon
    blackhawk

