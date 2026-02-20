(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Navy and Air Force partner for Blue Horizon 2026 [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Navy and Air Force partner for Blue Horizon 2026

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Navy corpsmen perform Tactical Combat Casualty Care on simulated casualties during Blue Horizon 2026 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 19, 2025. Operation Blue Horizon is a Navy Reserve-led joint-service exercise that allows medical personnel to hone their critical medical care skills while under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)

    This work, U.S. Navy and Air Force partner for Blue Horizon 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blue Horizon

