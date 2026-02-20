U.S. Navy and Air Force partner for Blue Horizon 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy corpsmen perform Tactical Combat Casualty Care on simulated casualties during Blue Horizon 2026 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 19, 2025. Operation Blue Horizon is a Navy Reserve-led joint-service exercise that allows medical personnel to hone their critical medical care skills while under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)