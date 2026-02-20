U.S. Navy and Air Force partner for Blue Horizon 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Michelle Chaney, Navy Reserve Forces Command enlisted leader development program manager, manages a tracheotomy on a simulated patient during Blue Horizon 2026 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 19, 2026. Sailors attended Blue Horizon, an annual training held at MacDill for medics and corpsmen from every branch of the Department of War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)