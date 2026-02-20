(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy and Air Force partner for Blue Horizon 2026 [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy and Air Force partner for Blue Horizon 2026

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Navy Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Michelle Chaney, Navy Reserve Forces Command enlisted leader development program manager, manages a tracheotomy on a simulated patient during Blue Horizon 2026 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 19, 2026. Sailors attended Blue Horizon, an annual training held at MacDill for medics and corpsmen from every branch of the Department of War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 12:39
    Photo ID: 9532296
    VIRIN: 260219-F-XY101-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy and Air Force partner for Blue Horizon 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy and Air Force partner for Blue Horizon 2026
    U.S. Navy and Air Force partner for Blue Horizon 2026
    U.S. Navy and Air Force partner for Blue Horizon 2026
    U.S. Navy and Air Force partner for Blue Horizon 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery