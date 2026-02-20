USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors visit students at Scripps Ranch High School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Joshua Wenker, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), center, and Sailors assigned to Carl Vinson visit Scripps Ranch High School in San Diego as part of a community outreach event with students from the school’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, Feb. 17, 2026. Carl Vinson is undergoing scheduled maintenance in its homeport of San Diego while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rocio Zavala-Ramirez)