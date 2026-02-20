USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors visit students at Scripps Ranch High School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Joshua Wenker, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), addresses students from Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Scripps Ranch High School in San Diego during a community outreach event, Feb. 17, 2026. Carl Vinson is undergoing scheduled maintenance in its homeport of San Diego while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rocio Zavala-Ramirez)