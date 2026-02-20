USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors visit students at Scripps Ranch High School

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Nicholas Orozco, of California, addresses students from Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Scripps Ranch High School in San Diego during a community outreach event with Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Feb. 17, 2026. Carl Vinson is undergoing scheduled maintenance in its homeport of San Diego while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rocio Zavala-Ramirez)
