    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors visit students at Scripps Ranch High School [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors visit students at Scripps Ranch High School

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rocio Zavala-Ramirez 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) meet with students from Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Scripps Ranch High School in San Diego, Feb. 17, 2026. Carl Vinson is undergoing scheduled maintenance in its homeport of San Diego while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rocio Zavala-Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 09:32
    Photo ID: 9531969
    VIRIN: 260217-N-SB142-1064
    Resolution: 3434x2289
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors visit students at Scripps Ranch High School [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Rocio Zavala-Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

