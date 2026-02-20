PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony

Capt. Timothy Carter, right, delivers remarks during the Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 change of command ceremony aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 23, 2026. During the ceremony, Carter relieved Capt. John Baggett, center, as commodore of PHIBRON 11. PHIBRON 11 is the newest and only forward-deployed amphibious squadron in the U.S. Navy. With enhanced capability and Naval integration, the squadron consists of amphibious assault ships which include the Tripoli, transport dock ships USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and USS San Diego (LPD 22), and dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Aiko-Douglas)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 04:09
|Photo ID:
|9531808
|VIRIN:
|260223-N-XP477-1714
|Resolution:
|2253x1502
|Size:
|728.47 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
