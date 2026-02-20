Amphibious Squadron 11 Holds Change of Command

OKINAWA, Japan – Capt. John P. Baggett was relieved by Timothy R. Carter as commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), while in port in White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 23.

Baggett, a native of Harrison, New Jersey, served as commodore of PHIBRON 11 in June 2025 after previously serving as the deputy commodore of Destroyer Squadron Seven (DESRON) 7 in Singapore.

During his time as commodore of the Navy’s only permanently embarked sea duty staff, Baggett commanded over 3,000 Sailors and U.S. Marines from multiple ships, squadron detachments and supporting units as part of the USS America and USS Tripoli Amphibious Ready Groups (ARG). He oversaw the safe execution of over 2,000 mishap-free fixed-wing and rotary aircraft sorties at sea and 225 surface movements of landing craft air cushions (LCAC), landing craft utilities (LCU) and enhanced combat rubber reconnaissance craft. Baggett also led the PHIBRON 11 through the successful execution of several major joint and multi-lateral exercised with partners and allies in the region.

“This team is more advanced, more lethal, more capable, more flexible and more adaptable to evolving situations than the ARG/MEU teams of old,” said Baggett. “And I would, without hesitation, say the CPR 11/31st MEU team leads them all.”

Brig. Gen. Ryan Hoyle, commanding general of 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade presided over the ceremony. In his remarks, Hoyle praised Baggett for his leadership of the ARG and the integrated teams of Sailors and U.S. Marines under his command.

“You set the conditions for success [Baggett]. Where you ended [your 10 months in command] was the true example of what blue-green integration looks like, and what a team that’s trained and focused on a mission can do.

Baggett will return to Singapore to assume command of DESRON 7 as the Commodore.

Carter, a native of Albany, Georgia, assumed command of PHIBRON 11 after serving as the commanding officer of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS San Diego (LPD 22).

“This is truly an honor to stand before you today and assume command of Amphibious Squadron 11,” said Carter. “The amphibious force represents our nation’s most flexible and dynamic capability units around the force, together with the 31st MEU. I look forward to working alongside you, learning from you, and earning your trust along the way. We will sharpen our warfighting edge, strengthen our Navy-Marine Corps team, and be prepared to answer the nation’s call, when and wherever the time comes. I’m honored to serve with you, and ready to lead this team.”

Carter previously served as executive and commanding officer of USS Guardian (MCM 5) and USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). He also served aboard USS Iowa (BB 61) and USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) as an enlisted Operations Specialist. After commissioning through the Enlisted Commissioning Program and graduating from Norfolk State University in 1999, Carter served division officer tours aboard USS De Wert (FFG 45) and USS Juneau (LPD 10), and department head tours aboard USS Patriot (MCM 7), and USS Essex (LHD 2). Ashore, Carter served as battle watch captain and maritime homeland defense planner (N35) on the staff of U.S. Fleet Forces Command; current operations director and future operations director at Commander, U.S. 5th Fleet; and as military deputy for Deputy Assistance Secretary of Defense for Platform Weapon Portfolio Management at the Pentagon.

PHIBRON 11 is the newest and only forward deployed amphibious squadron in the U.S. Navy. With enhanced capability and Naval Integration, the squadron consists of amphibious assault ships which include USS Tripoli (LHA 7), transport dock ships USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and USS Sa Diego (LPD 22), and dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47). PHIBRON 11 provides centralized planning embarkation, movement, control, coordination and integration of all aspects of amphibious warfare.

For more news from PHIBRON 11, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/cpr11/