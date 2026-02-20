(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony

    WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Lt. Nicholas Spaleny 

    Amphibious Squadron 11

    Capt. John Baggett, the commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11, delivers remarks during the PHIBRON 11 change of command ceremony aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 23, 2026. During the ceremony, Capt. Timothy Carter relieved Baggett as commodore of PHIBRON 11. PHIBRON 11 is the newest and only forward-deployed amphibious squadron in the U.S. Navy. With enhanced capability and Naval integration, the squadron consists of amphibious assault ships which include the Tripoli, transport dock ships USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and USS San Diego (LPD 22), and dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 04:09
    Photo ID: 9531799
    VIRIN: 260223-N-EU502-1428
    Resolution: 2583x1722
    Size: 820.22 KB
    Location: WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by LT Nicholas Spaleny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphib
    USN
    CPR-11
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery