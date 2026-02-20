(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danian Douglas    

    Amphibious Squadron 11

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ryan M. Hoyle, the commanding general of 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade, right, delivers remarks during the Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 change of command ceremony aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 23, 2026. During the ceremony, Capt. Timothy Carter, left, relieved Capt. John Baggett, center, as commodore of PHIBRON 11. PHIBRON 11 is the newest and only forward-deployed amphibious squadron in the U.S. Navy. With enhanced capability and Naval integration, the squadron consists of amphibious assault ships which include the Tripoli, transport dock ships USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and USS San Diego (LPD 22), and dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Aiko-Douglas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 04:09
    Photo ID: 9531806
    VIRIN: 260223-N-XP477-1484
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony
    PHIBRON 11’s Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMPHIB
    USN
    CPR-11
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery