Airman readiness: USFJ senior enlisted leader CMSgt. Damian visits Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Damian, U.S. Forces Japan (USFJ) command senior enlisted leader, left, and Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) command chief, listens to a brief from leaders assigned to the 14th Fighter Generation Squadron at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 17, 2026. The engagement reinforced enlisted leadership alignment and strengthened the 35th Fighter Wing’s focus on disciplined execution and combat readiness in the Indo-Pacific, supporting USFJ objectives to maintain a credible deterrent force and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)