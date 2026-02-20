Airman readiness: USFJ senior enlisted leader CMSgt. Damian visits Misawa

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Damian, U.S. Forces Japan command senior enlisted leader, speaks to Airmen assigned to the 14th Fighter Generation Squadron at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 17, 2026. His visit emphasized enlisted leadership, accountability and the warrior ethos that power the 35th Fighter Wing’s combat readiness in the Indo-Pacific by engaging Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
