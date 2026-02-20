(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airman readiness: USFJ senior enlisted leader CMSgt. Damian visits Misawa

    Airman readiness: USFJ senior enlisted leader CMSgt. Damian visits Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.16.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Damian, U.S. Forces Japan command senior enlisted leader, poses for a photo with Staff Sgt. Tyrell Seegars, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, after presenting a challenge coin at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 17, 2026. The visit recognized outstanding performance and reinforced the 35th Fighter Wing’s Wild Weasel culture of excellence and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 00:30
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    Misawa AB
    USFJ
    Indo-Pacific
    Airmen

