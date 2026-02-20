Airman readiness: USFJ senior enlisted leader CMSgt. Damian visits Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Damian, U.S. Forces Japan command senior enlisted leader, poses for a photo with Staff Sgt. Tyrell Seegars, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, after presenting a challenge coin at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 17, 2026. The visit recognized outstanding performance and reinforced the 35th Fighter Wing’s Wild Weasel culture of excellence and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)