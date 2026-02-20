(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Reserve Center Fallon Conducts Semi-Annual Navy-wide Advancement Exam [Image 7 of 7]

    Navy Reserve Center Fallon Conducts Semi-Annual Navy-wide Advancement Exam

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Lt. Andrew Serafico 

    NAVY RESERVE FLEET PUBLIC AFFAIRS CENTER SAN DIEGO

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Shastina Cobos, from Reno, Nev., left, and Master At Arms 2nd Class Christian Aquitania, also from Reno, Nev., both assigned to Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Fallon, participate in the February 2026 Navy-wide advancement exam during the drill weekend. NRC Fallon delivers Northern Nevada’s Navy Reserve combat power to the right place, at the right time, every time by executing readiness programs, grooming resources assigned and ensuring they are ready to be activated in support of the U.S. Navy’s global operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Andrew Serafico)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.22.2026 15:15
    Photo ID: 9531282
    VIRIN: 260222-N-PW654-9161
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Reserve Center Fallon Conducts Semi-Annual Navy-wide Advancement Exam [Image 7 of 7], by LT Andrew Serafico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Reserve
    Naval Air Station Fallon
    VCI
    REDCOM SD
    NRC Fallon
    NR FLTPACEN SD

