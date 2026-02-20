Navy Reserve Center Fallon Conducts Semi-Annual Navy-wide Advancement Exam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master At Arms 2nd Class Savannah Hughes, who hails from Fallon, Nev., assigned to Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Fallon, participates in the February 2026 Navy-wide advancement exam during the drill weekend. NRC Fallon delivers Northern Nevada’s Navy Reserve combat power to the right place, at the right time, every time by executing readiness programs, grooming resources assigned and ensuring they are ready to be activated in support of the U.S. Navy’s global operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Andrew Serafico)