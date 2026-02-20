Navy Reserve Center Fallon Conducts Semi-Annual Navy-wide Advancement Exam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Logistics Specialist Nathaniel Whitten, a native of Pella, IA, and the command senior enlisted leader of Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Fallon, reads instructions prior to the administration of the February 2026 Navy-wide advancement exam during a scheduled drill weekend. NRC Fallon delivers Northern Nevada’s Navy Reserve combat power to the right place, at the right time, every time by executing readiness programs, grooming resources assigned and ensuring they are ready to be activated in support of the U.S. Navy’s global operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Andrew Serafico)