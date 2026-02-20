Navy Reserve Center Fallon Conducts Semi-Annual Navy-wide Advancement Exam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

United States Navy Selected Reserve Sailors assigned to Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Fallon, undertake the semi-annual Navy-wide advancement examination during their scheduled drill weekend on 22 February 2026. NRC Fallon delivers Northern Nevada’s Navy Reserve combat power to the right place, at the right time, every time by executing readiness programs, grooming resources assigned and ensuring they are ready to be activated in support of the U.S. Navy’s global operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Andrew Serafico)