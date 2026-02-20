USARCENT Pathfinder Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Graduates of the U.S. Army Central Pathfinder School stand in recognition during graduation in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 28, 2026. Pathfinder School trains Soldiers in aircraft orientation and helicopter landing zone operations, close-combat assault, ground-to-air communication procedures, and sling-load operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)