USARCENT Pathfinder Course

Pathfinder skill badges await graduates of the U.S. Army Central Pathfinder School course conducted in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 28, 2026. Pathfinder School trains Soldiers on aircraft orientation and helicopter landing zone operations, close-combat assault, ground-to-air communication procedures, and sling-load operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2026 09:23
|Photo ID:
|9530994
|VIRIN:
|260128-A-OD838-1001
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|259.51 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
