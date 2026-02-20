USARCENT Pathfinder Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pathfinder skill badges await graduates of the U.S. Army Central Pathfinder School course conducted in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 28, 2026. Pathfinder School trains Soldiers on aircraft orientation and helicopter landing zone operations, close-combat assault, ground-to-air communication procedures, and sling-load operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)