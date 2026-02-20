USARCENT Pathfinder Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Central conduct UH-60 Blackhawk sling-load training during a Pathfinder School field training exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. Pathfinder School trains Soldiers on aircraft orientation and helicopter landing zone operations, close combat assault, ground-to-air communication procedures, and sling-load operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Bernard Jenkins)