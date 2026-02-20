USARCENT Pathfinder Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Preusser, senior enlisted advisor for Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, delivers remarks during the U.S. Army Central Pathfinder School graduation in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 28, 2026. Pathfinder School trains Soldiers on aircraft orientation and helicopter landing zone operations, close combat assault, ground to air communication procedures, and sling-load operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)