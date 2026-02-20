17th Field Artillery Brigade HIMARS launch during JPMRC 26-02

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System assigned to the 17th Field Artillery Brigade launches a rocket across the snow covered range during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 in the Tanana Flats Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 18, 2026. The live fire validated precision fires capability in extreme cold weather conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Correy Mathews)