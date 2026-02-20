17th Field Artillery Brigade HIMARS launch during JPMRC 26-02

A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System assigned to the 17th Field Artillery Brigade launches a rocket across the snow covered range during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 in the Tanana Flats Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 18, 2026. The live fire validated precision fires capability in extreme cold weather conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Correy Mathews)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2026 17:40
|Photo ID:
|9530727
|VIRIN:
|260219-A-LF704-3765
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
