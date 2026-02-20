17th Field Artillery Brigade HIMARS launch during JPMRC 26-02

A HIMARS assigned to the 17th Field Artillery Brigade fires during twilight operations as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 in the Tanana Flats Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 18, 2026. Arctic live fires reinforce the 11th Airborne Division’s ability to rapidly project combat power across contested environments. (U.S. Army photo by Correy Mathews)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2026 17:48
|Photo ID:
|9530722
|VIRIN:
|260219-A-LF704-1760
|Resolution:
|5389x3547
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
