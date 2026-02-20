Two High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems assigned to the 17th Field Artillery Brigade conduct a coordinated live fire during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 in the Tanana Flats Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 18, 2026. The synchronized launch highlighted long-range fires integration in austere Arctic terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Correy Mathews)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2026 17:41
|Photo ID:
|9530725
|VIRIN:
|260219-A-LF704-6168
|Resolution:
|5854x3288
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
This work, 17th Field Artillery Brigade HIMARS launch during JPMRC 26-02, by Correy Mathews, identified by DVIDS