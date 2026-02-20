(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    17th Field Artillery Brigade HIMARS launch during JPMRC 26-02 [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    17th Field Artillery Brigade HIMARS launch during JPMRC 26-02

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Correy Mathews 

    11th Airborne Division

    A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) assigned to the 17th Field Artillery Brigade stages prior to a live fire event during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 in the Tanana Flats Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 18, 2026. Arctic conditions challenge Soldiers and equipment while strengthening long range precision fires. (U.S. Army photo by Correy Mathews)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 17:49
    Photo ID: 9530713
    VIRIN: 260219-A-LF704-4578
    Resolution: 6391x3788
    Size: 9.03 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th Field Artillery Brigade HIMARS launch during JPMRC 26-02 [Image 6 of 6], by Correy Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    17th Field Artillery Brigade HIMARS launch during JPMRC 26-02
    17th Field Artillery Brigade HIMARS launch during JPMRC 26-02
    17th Field Artillery Brigade HIMARS launch during JPMRC 26-02
    17th Field Artillery Brigade HIMARS launch during JPMRC 26-02
    17th Field Artillery Brigade HIMARS launch during JPMRC 26-02
    17th Field Artillery Brigade HIMARS launch during JPMRC 26-02

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Field Artillery Brigade
    JPMRC
    arctic
    Alaska

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery