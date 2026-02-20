U.S. Navy Capt. Henry F. Holcombe Jr., outgoing chaplain of I Marine Expeditionary Force, right, is presented a lei during his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 20, 2026. Holcombe served honorably for 26 years as a chaplain in a variety of duty assignments supporting Marines and Sailors around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 20:08
|Photo ID:
|9530235
|VIRIN:
|260220-M-BY711-1263
|Resolution:
|5088x3392
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I MEF Chaplain Retires [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Jordan Searls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.