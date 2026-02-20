U.S. Navy Capt. David Stroud, U.S. Coast Guard pacific area chaplain, delivers the invocation during U.S. Navy Capt. Henry F. Holcombe Jr.’s retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 20, 2026. Holcombe served honorably for 26 years as a chaplain in a variety of duty assignments supporting Marines and Sailors around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 20:03
|Photo ID:
|9530228
|VIRIN:
|260220-M-BY711-1024
|Resolution:
|5088x3392
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I MEF Chaplain Retires [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Jordan Searls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.