I MEF Chaplain Retires

U.S. Navy Capt. David Stroud, U.S. Coast Guard pacific area chaplain, delivers the invocation during U.S. Navy Capt. Henry F. Holcombe Jr.’s retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 20, 2026. Holcombe served honorably for 26 years as a chaplain in a variety of duty assignments supporting Marines and Sailors around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)