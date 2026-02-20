(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I MEF Chaplain Retires [Image 1 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    I MEF Chaplain Retires

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Navy Capt. David Stroud, U.S. Coast Guard pacific area chaplain, delivers the invocation during U.S. Navy Capt. Henry F. Holcombe Jr.’s retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 20, 2026. Holcombe served honorably for 26 years as a chaplain in a variety of duty assignments supporting Marines and Sailors around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 20:03
    Photo ID: 9530228
    VIRIN: 260220-M-BY711-1024
    Resolution: 5088x3392
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF Chaplain Retires [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Jordan Searls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    I MEF Chaplain Retires
    I MEF Chaplain Retires
    I MEF Chaplain Retires
    I MEF Chaplain Retires
    I MEF Chaplain Retires
    I MEF Chaplain Retires
    I MEF Chaplain Retires
    I MEF Chaplain Retires
    I MEF Chaplain Retires
    I MEF Chaplain Retires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    Marines
    Navy
    chaplain
    Camp Pendleton
    Retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery