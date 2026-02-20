I MEF Chaplain Retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, presents U.S. Navy Capt. Henry F. Holcombe Jr., outgoing chaplain of I MEF, the legion of merit during his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 20, 2026. Holcombe served honorably for 26 years as a chaplain in a variety of duty assignments supporting Marines and Sailors around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)