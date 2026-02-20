(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    I MEF Chaplain Retires [Image 3 of 10]

    I MEF Chaplain Retires

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, prepares to present a retirement award and certificate to U.S. Navy Capt. Henry F. Holcombe Jr., outgoing chaplain of I MEF, during his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 20, 2026. Holcombe served honorably for 26 years as a chaplain in a variety of duty assignments supporting Marines and Sailors around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 20:05
    Photo ID: 9530231
    VIRIN: 260220-M-BY711-1069
    Resolution: 5088x3392
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF Chaplain Retires [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Jordan Searls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I MEF
    Marines
    Navy
    Chaplain
    Camp Pendleton
    Retirement

