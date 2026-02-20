(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    94th AAMDC Attend Re-Enlistment & Award Ceremony [Image 3 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    94th AAMDC Attend Re-Enlistment &amp; Award Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Alex Moreno, a team leader assigned to the 94th Army Air Missile Defense Command Sensor Management Cell, receives celebratory remarks from a fellow Soldier during a reenlistment ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, February 20, 2026. The reenlistment ceremony recognized a time-honored tradition that symbolized a Soldiers dedication toward duty, leadership, and service to their country. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photo cropped and edited to emphasize subject.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 19:06
    Photo ID: 9530161
    VIRIN: 260220-A-KV885-2641
    Resolution: 2910x1940
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th AAMDC Attend Re-Enlistment & Award Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Dustin Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    94th AAMDC Attend Re-Enlistment &amp; Award Ceremony
    94th AAMDC Attend Re-Enlistment &amp; Award Ceremony
    94th AAMDC Attend Re-Enlistment &amp; Award Ceremony
    94th AAMDC Attend Re-Enlistment &amp; Award Ceremony
    94th AAMDC Attend Re-Enlistment &amp; Award Ceremony
    94th AAMDC Attend Re-Enlistment &amp; Award Ceremony
    94th AAMDC Attend Re-Enlistment &amp; Award Ceremony
    94th AAMDC Attend Re-Enlistment &amp; Award Ceremony
    94th AAMDC Attend Re-Enlistment &amp; Award Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery