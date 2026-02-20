(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    94th AAMDC Attend Re-Enlistment & Award Ceremony [Image 2 of 9]

    94th AAMDC Attend Re-Enlistment &amp; Award Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shawnta Rood, the senior enlisted advisor for the 94th Army Air Missile Defense Command G1 section, rewards Sgt. Alex Moreno, a team leader assigned to the 94th AAMDC Sensor Management Cell, with a coin during an award ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, February 20, 2026. The reception of the coin demonstrated his hard work and commitment to the Army Values. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photo cropped and edited to emphasize the subject)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 19:06
    Photo ID: 9530158
    VIRIN: 260220-A-KV885-2510
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
