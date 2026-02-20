Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shawnta Rood, the senior enlisted advisor for the 94th Army Air Missile Defense Command G1 section, rewards Sgt. Alex Moreno, a team leader assigned to the 94th AAMDC Sensor Management Cell, with a coin during an award ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, February 20, 2026. The reception of the coin demonstrated his hard work and commitment to the Army Values. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photo cropped and edited to emphasize the subject)