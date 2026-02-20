Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air Missile Defense Command receive coins during an award ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, February 20, 2026. The ceremony recognized the Soldiers for their loyalty and dedication toward completion of various missions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photo cropped and edited to emphasize subject.)