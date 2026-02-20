U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air Missile Defense Command receive coins during an award ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, February 20, 2026. The ceremony recognized the Soldiers for their loyalty and dedication toward completion of various missions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photo cropped and edited to emphasize subject.)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 19:06
|Photo ID:
|9530152
|VIRIN:
|260220-A-KV885-9625
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 94th AAMDC Attend Re-Enlistment & Award Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Dustin Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.