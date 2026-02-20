U.S. Army Sgt. Alex Moreno, a team leader assigned to the 94th Army Air Missile Defense Command Sensor Management Cell, gives remarks during a reenlistment ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, February 20, 2026. The reenlistment ceremony recognized a time-honored tradition that symbolized a Soldiers dedication toward duty, leadership, and service to their country. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photo cropped and edited to emphasize subject.)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 19:06
|Photo ID:
|9530150
|VIRIN:
|260220-A-KV885-1983
|Resolution:
|2709x1806
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 94th AAMDC Attend Re-Enlistment & Award Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Dustin Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.