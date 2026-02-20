Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Alex Moreno, a team leader assigned to the 94th Army Air Missile Defense Command Sensor Management Cell, gives remarks during a reenlistment ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, February 20, 2026. The reenlistment ceremony recognized a time-honored tradition that symbolized a Soldiers dedication toward duty, leadership, and service to their country. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photo cropped and edited to emphasize subject.)