LCSRON 1 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, Ca. (Feb. 20, 2026) - Capt. James Hoey, commodore, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron (LCSRON) 1, speaks during a change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Hoey relieved Capt. Jose Roman as commodore, LCSRON-1. The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)