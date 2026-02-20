(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    LCSRON 1 Change of Command [Image 3 of 4]

    LCSRON 1 Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Claire Alfaro  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb. 20, 2026) - Capt. James Hoey, left, reports his assumption of command as commodore, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron (LCSRON) 1, to Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP), center, during a change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Hoey relieved Capt. Jose Roman as commodore, LCSRON-1. The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 17:54
    Photo ID: 9530013
    VIRIN: 260220-N-UN585-1199
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCSRON 1 Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Claire Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCS
    LCSRON 1
    CNSP
    Change of Command

