LCSRON 1 Change of Command

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb. 20, 2026) - Capt. James Hoey, left, reports his assumption of command as commodore, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron (LCSRON) 1, to Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP), center, during a change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Hoey relieved Capt. Jose Roman as commodore, LCSRON-1. The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)