NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb. 20, 2026) - Capt. Jose Roman, commodore, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron (LCSRON) 1, speaks during the LCSRON-1 change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Capt. James Hoey relieved Roman as commodore, LCSRON-1. The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 17:53
|Photo ID:
|9530012
|VIRIN:
|260220-N-UN585-1179
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, LCSRON 1 Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Claire Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.