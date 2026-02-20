Cheyenne Central honors seniors joining Wyoming Air National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A graduating senior walks beneath a ceremonial saber arch formed by the Cheyenne Central High School JROTC Color Guard during Senior Military Night in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Feb. 17, 2026. The annual ceremony recognizes students who commit to military service after high school. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Michael Swingen)