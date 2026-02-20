Cheyenne Central honors seniors joining Wyoming Air National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family members walk beneath a ceremonial saber arch formed by the Cheyenne Central High School JROTC Color Guard during Senior Military Night in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Feb. 17, 2026. The event honored graduating seniors who have chosen to serve in the Armed Forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Michael Swingen)