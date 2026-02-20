(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cheyenne Central honors seniors joining Wyoming Air National Guard [Image 8 of 9]

    Cheyenne Central honors seniors joining Wyoming Air National Guard

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Swingen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    A Wyoming Air National Guard representative shakes hands with a graduating senior during Cheyenne Central High School’s Senior Military Night in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Feb. 17, 2026. Three seniors committed to join the Wyoming Air National Guard following graduation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Michael Swingen)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 16:25
    Photo ID: 9529851
    VIRIN: 260217-Z-UF692-1008
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 750.05 KB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cheyenne Central honors seniors joining Wyoming Air National Guard [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Michael Swingen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    wyoming
    air guard
    recruiting
    central high school
    national guard
    air force

