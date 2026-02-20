(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cheyenne Central honors seniors joining Wyoming Air National Guard

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Story by Senior Airman Michael Swingen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Three Cheyenne Central High School seniors took a step toward service this week, formally committing to join the Wyoming Air National Guard during the school’s annual Senior Military Night ceremony.

    The evening honored graduating seniors who have chosen military service following high school, recognizing their commitment alongside academic and athletic achievements. Family members, school officials and representatives from each branch of the Armed Forces attended the event.

    The ceremony featured a formal drill presentation by the Cheyenne Central JROTC Color Guard, whose precise movements and ceremonial arch of sabers underscored the significance of the moment.

    Among those recognized were three seniors who enlisted in the Wyoming Air National Guard — future Airmen who will serve both their state and nation while pursuing careers and education opportunities at home.

    “Student-athletes get signing ceremonies when they commit to play college sports. Honor students are recognized for academic achievements. What these seniors are committing to is just as significant,” said JROTC Instructor Sgt. Maj. Rodger Harder. “Choosing to serve your country is remarkable, and they deserve to be honored in the same way.”

    Senior Military Night has become a tradition at Cheyenne Central High School, highlighting service as an equally celebrated pathway after graduation.

    The Wyoming Air National Guard Airmen welcomed the new enlistees and thanked the school for publicly recognizing their decision to serve.

    Airmen shared that this reflects a legacy of service that begins at home to strengthen Wyoming communities while preparing the next generation of Citizen-Airmen.

    -30-

