    Building a stronger recruiting force for the NCANG [Image 3 of 5]

    Building a stronger recruiting force for the NCANG

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    Rondey Bullock, the Brooks Group, senior director of sales effectiveness, shares the characteristics of an implementor team at the North Carolina National Guard Joint Force Headquarters (JFHQ-NC), Raleigh, N.C., Feb. 10, 2026. This training session, conducted with the recruiting and retention team, JFHQ-NC, and the Brooks Group, highlighted individual and team performance to enhance recruiting effectiveness for the 145th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)

    This work, Building a stronger recruiting force for the NCANG [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zeno Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Building a stronger recruiting force for the NCANG

    ANG
    145th AW
    NCANG

