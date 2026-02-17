Building a stronger recruiting force for the NCANG

Photo By Senior Airman Zeno Kang | A paper of style insights graphs lay on a table at the North Carolina National Guard...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Zeno Kang | A paper of style insights graphs lay on a table at the North Carolina National Guard Joint Force Headquarters (JFHQ-NC), Raleigh, N.C., Feb. 10, 2026. This training session with the recruiting and retention team, JFHQ-NC, and the Brooks Group highlighted the individual and team performance to enhance the recruiting effectiveness for the 145th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang) see less | View Image Page

RALEIGH, N.C. — For the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) recruiting and retention team, continuous improvement begins with understanding the people behind the recruiting mission.



The NCANG recruiting and retention team participated in an in-person performance assessment and team development session facilitated by the Brooks Group, a sales training and development organization that partners with the Air Force Recruiting Service, Feb. 10, 2026 at the North Carolina National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, Raleigh, N.C. This session analyzed individual behavioral assessments and strengthened team dynamics while enhancing their recruiting effectiveness.



“Each team member had an opportunity to complete an individual assessment, the Brooks Talent Index, to identify their natural talents and strengths,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Chandra Wostenberg, North Carolina National Guard, recruiting and retention senior enlisted leader-air. “The purpose of us coming together is to review those strengths and determine how we can better work together to strengthen our team.”



By understanding behavioral styles and personality dynamics, recruiters are better equipped to connect with applicants across the state. Key topics included the DISC (dominance, influence, steadiness, and compliance) model, behavioral segments and identifying individuals who can fill capability shortfalls.



“When we are able to identify our applicants and their personality types, we know how we can approach them,” said Wostenberg. “If we know their personality may be more responsive to a specific personality, we can adjust and help them feel more comfortable throughout the process.”



The in-person session also added significant value as most are conducted virtually. Hosting the Brooks Group created a more dynamic environment with real-time feedback.



“Being North Carolina-based gives us a deeper appreciation for the NCANG’s role in protecting and assisting the residents of our state,” said Rondey Bullock, the Brooks Group, senior director of sales effectiveness. “This isn’t just another contract—it’s an opportunity to invest in the readiness and effectiveness of the men and women who serve alongside us as neighbors and fellow North Carolinians.”



For Wostenberg, the session ultimately reinforced the team’s commitment to strengthening readiness by investing in its team and attracting a diverse, capable force.



“We want to best represent North Carolina with our Air National Guard,” said Wostenberg. “This type of training helps us engage more effectively with communities across the state and build the next generation of Citizen Airmen.”